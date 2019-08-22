Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Reaches $0.35 52 Week Low; MAKINO MILLING ORDINARY SHARES (MKMLF) Shorts Raised By 50.62%

MAKINO MILLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MKMLF) had an increase of 50.62% in short interest. MKMLF’s SI was 36,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.62% from 24,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 363 days are for MAKINO MILLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MKMLF)’s short sellers to cover MKMLF’s short positions. It closed at $42.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.34 target or 3.00% below today's $0.35 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.91M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $0.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $447,300 less. The stock increased 5.68% or $0.0188 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3499. About 53,029 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.91 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hudson Technologies has $1.5 highest and $0.6000 lowest target. $1.05’s average target is 200.09% above currents $0.3499 stock price. Hudson Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) rating on Monday, August 12. Roth Capital has “Neutral” rating and $0.6000 target. Craig Hallum downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1.5 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Weber Alan W reported 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Northern Corp reported 97,980 shares. Marathon Capital Management invested 0.61% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2.22 million shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.08% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co owns 11,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank reported 0% stake. 29,255 are held by State Street Corporation. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 1.87M shares. 2.58 million were reported by Fil. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 1.34 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 79,236 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 264,718 shares. 89,450 are owned by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: