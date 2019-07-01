Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Comparing side by side

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -1.33 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 31 0.90 N/A 0.04 835.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Powell Industries Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hudson Technologies Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.5 is Hudson Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 66.69%. Meanwhile, Powell Industries Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 2.47%. The data provided earlier shows that Hudson Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Powell Industries Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 60.2%. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Powell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84% Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.