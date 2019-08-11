Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.33 0.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 115 1.80 N/A 5.72 21.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Technologies Inc. Its rival Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78

The upside potential is 172.23% for Hudson Technologies Inc. with average target price of $1.5. Ingersoll-Rand Plc on the other hand boasts of a $133.67 average target price and a 11.96% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares and 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ingersoll-Rand Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.