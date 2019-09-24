Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 37 1.06 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.56% and an $1.05 average target price. On the other hand, Hillenbrand Inc.’s potential upside is 58.31% and its average target price is $48. The results provided earlier shows that Hillenbrand Inc. appears more favorable than Hudson Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Technologies Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 81.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has weaker performance than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.