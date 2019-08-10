Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Both Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.33 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Continental Materials Corporation which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hudson Technologies Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 172.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares and 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Continental Materials Corporation has 40.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Continental Materials Corporation beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.