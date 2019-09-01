Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.33 0.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 108.33% at a $1.05 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 63.7%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 16.77% stronger performance.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.