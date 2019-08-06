Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Shorts at LEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES COMMON SHARE (LBUY) Raised By 5.85%

LEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LBUY) had an increase of 5.85% in short interest. LBUY’s SI was 295,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.85% from 278,700 shares previously. With 172,200 avg volume, 2 days are for LEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s short sellers to cover LBUY’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 2.62M shares traded or 383.57% up from the average. Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.HDSN’s profit would be $2.56 million giving it 2.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.0095 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 1,828 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.86 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 807,183 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 295,973 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.08% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 4.18 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank Corp invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bard Assocs has 0.79% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 812,600 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 514 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 16,295 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 29,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 89,450 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 97,980 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.34% or 2.22M shares. Jane Street Lc stated it has 18,242 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 0% or 190,134 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects clients with dispensaries. The company has market cap of $7.64 million.

