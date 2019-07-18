Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Reinhart Partners Lifted Stake in Air Lease Cl A (AL)

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 50,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,445 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 99,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 793,290 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) by 35.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 738,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 79.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.0232 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6998. About 212,449 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% or 586,030 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 382,408 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 138,843 shares. Franklin Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Financial accumulated 22,571 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nordea Invest Ab reported 36,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.46M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Ltd Llc reported 1.44 million shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0% or 19,019 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 0.41% or 6.01M shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.14% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 634,134 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 54,360 shares to 128,808 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,118 are held by Charles Schwab. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.35M shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 306,200 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 16,295 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Robotti Robert has invested 0.01% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Two Sigma Lc accumulated 11,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 1.87M shares. 780,540 are owned by Perritt Mgmt. Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 711,775 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 199,357 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 2.58M shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 250,201 shares to 566,909 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 40,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN).

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.