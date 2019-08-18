Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.73 N/A 0.06 569.35 Highwoods Properties Inc. 45 6.29 N/A 1.25 36.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Highwoods Properties Inc. Highwoods Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is presently more expensive than Highwoods Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Highwoods Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 18.76%. Highwoods Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 14.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Highwoods Properties Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Highwoods Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. 0.6% are Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47% Highwoods Properties Inc. 2.19% 7.32% 1.12% 2.6% -6.15% 17.16%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Highwoods Properties Inc.

Summary

Highwoods Properties Inc. beats Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.