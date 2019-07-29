Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Reaches $35.61 52-Week High; Revlon New (REV) Shorts Lowered By 5.35%

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.03 target or 4.00% above today’s $35.61 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.50B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $37.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $219.88 million more. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 153,256 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Revlon Inc New (NYSE:REV) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. REV’s SI was 2.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 2.45M shares previously. With 59,200 avg volume, 39 days are for Revlon Inc New (NYSE:REV)’s short sellers to cover REV’s short positions. The SI to Revlon Inc New’s float is 33.86%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 13,346 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) CEO Victor Coleman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Principal invested in 4.57 million shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 31,025 shares. Winslow Asset reported 169,858 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.38% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Voya Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 1.17M shares. Blackrock accumulated 12.39 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L P has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westwood Gru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 126,336 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny reported 0.24% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,084 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 815,725 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 843,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) on Friday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 593.5 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HPP’s profit will be $74.10M for 18.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Revlon, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 126,494 shares. Mittleman Brothers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34.79% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2.66 million shares. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 798 shares. Axa reported 41,500 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 115,521 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Jpmorgan Chase has 2,436 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.2% or 1.09M shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 11,939 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 10,659 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Citigroup holds 2,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 548,588 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 10,228 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O also bought $1.17 million worth of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Revlon’s (NYSE:REV) Share Price Down By 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. – REV – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing REV Group (NYSE:REVG), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “REVLON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc. – REV – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS FDX, FRED, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.