Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Trio-tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shorts Lowered By 19.44%

Trio-tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) had a decrease of 19.44% in short interest. TRT's SI was 5,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.44% from 7,200 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Trio-tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)'s short sellers to cover TRT's short positions. The SI to Trio-tech International's float is 0.29%. It closed at $3.36 lastly. It is down 44.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.15% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter's $0.46 EPS. HPP's profit would be $74.10M giving it 18.38 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.'s analysts see -2.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 665,207 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $12.34 million. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. It has a 7.15 P/E ratio. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate firm focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets. The company has market cap of $5.45 billion. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. It has a 588.17 P/E ratio. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

