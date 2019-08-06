Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) At $33.53 Forms Top; CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 28 sold and reduced their stakes in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The hedge funds in our database reported: 67.75 million shares, up from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) formed multiple top with $34.54 target or 3.00% above today’s $33.53 share price. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has $5.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 717,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 255,491 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.07% stake. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Bamco New York accumulated 0.06% or 401,963 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 20,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.29% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Long Pond Lp has 7.5% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 262,628 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $39’s average target is 16.31% above currents $33.53 stock price. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Sandler O’Neill upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, February 15 report.

The stock decreased 6.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 1.31M shares traded or 130.54% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.50 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.