Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.
|34
|6.61
|N/A
|0.06
|569.35
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.79
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 21.36% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares and 11.24% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares. 0.6% are Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 55.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.
|2.56%
|5.94%
|0.57%
|9.19%
|6.26%
|21.47%
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
