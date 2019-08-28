Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.61 N/A 0.06 569.35 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 21.36% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares and 11.24% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares. 0.6% are Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has 55.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.