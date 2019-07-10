Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.79% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 1.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 6.86% 9.23% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. N/A 33 555.48 Industry Average 51.59M 751.81M 98.25

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.25

With average target price of $39, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a potential upside of 11.46%. The rivals have a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.15% -1.6% 3.55% 10.6% -0.23% 18.51% Industry Average 1.67% 2.88% 6.73% 9.55% 12.38% 18.37%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals are 11.05% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s peers.