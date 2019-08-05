Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. N/A 34 569.35 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. presently has an average price target of $39, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. The peers have a potential upside of 23.43%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals.