Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Contrasting side by side

Both Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.62 N/A 0.06 569.35 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 18 8.35 N/A 0.05 362.88

Demonstrates Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Easterly Government Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is presently more expensive than Easterly Government Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 20.66% at a $40 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is $20, which is potential -1.67% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares and 95.6% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 1.4% 4.31% 4.37% 5.95% 0.37% 20.34%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. was more bullish than Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Easterly Government Properties Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.