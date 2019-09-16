Hudson Pacific Properties In (HPP) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $18.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Hcp (HCP) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $22.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties In (HPP) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 553,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 844,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.09M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 87,850 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 906,139 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75 million for 16.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 39,295 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 213,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 55,005 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 26,894 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 287,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Llc holds 1.19M shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.74% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Winslow Asset has 1.21% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 78,477 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management stated it has 487,018 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 30,456 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 60,500 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp stated it has 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Fincl Serv Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 534,520 shares.

