Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stock Rose While Winslow Asset Management Boosted Stake; H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 206,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 365,275 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 717,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 89,285 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $177.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 98,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.31 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).