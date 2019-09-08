Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Upped Holding by $620,942; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Lowered Its Holding by $24.69 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 457,747 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 200,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 807,399 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.04M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.13M shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).