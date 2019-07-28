Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Share Price Rose While Winslow Asset Management Lifted Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Capital International LTD Has Increased Holding

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 977,918 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,305 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.