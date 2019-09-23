Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Share Price Rose While Cohen & Steers Boosted Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Upped Holding by $486,000 as Shares Declined

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 346.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 8.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 665,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 18.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.18 million, up from 17.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.87 lastly. It is down 6.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invests stated it has 4.90 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 242,370 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 130,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 220,124 shares. Bernzott Advisors owns 1.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 297,138 shares. Sabal Trust invested in 593,979 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Independent invested in 0.47% or 22,400 shares. Security National, a West Virginia-based fund reported 95,703 shares. Moreover, Signature & Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 447,932 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 254,923 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 82,985 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. First Personal Serv reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 8,403 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 163,744 were reported by Winslow Asset Management. Principal Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 286,182 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 76,334 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Lasalle Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,655 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 878,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 39,580 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 14,299 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10,457 are owned by Profund. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Lc owns 44,156 shares.

