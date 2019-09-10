Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Holding Held by Winslow Asset Management Inc; Newmont Mining (NEM) Valuation Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Its Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 597,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 8.73 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77 million for 22.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Edgestream Prtn Lp invested in 11,743 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 390,958 shares. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 6.14 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 540 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs invested in 0.09% or 7,590 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 2.51 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bennicas Associate accumulated 2.93% or 93,310 shares. Ls Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.28M shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt holds 198,250 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% or 52,712 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Lp has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 216,351 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 15,848 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 3.64 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 354,901 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Victory Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 726,851 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 382,972 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.15% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 97,743 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 201,135 shares stake. Envestnet Asset owns 38,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.01% or 122,067 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Long Pond Capital LP stated it has 7.5% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 5,813 shares. Phocas Financial invested in 0.18% or 51,667 shares.

