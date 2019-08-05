Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $972,808 as Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 340,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 369,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 239,007 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $9.96 during the last trading session, reaching $329.6. About 2.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares to 74,057 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 19,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 986,723 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Creative Planning reported 7,630 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 820 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eii invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.38% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 60,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 97,743 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 137,527 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 422,346 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Company has 214 shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Rech And has invested 1.59% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Weiss Multi reported 1.40M shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. 6,095 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors holds 32,110 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co has 4,874 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 0.04% or 219 shares. 571 are owned by American Money Llc. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.07% or 4,753 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 1.1% or 63,632 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 1,324 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 5,576 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 2,558 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv reported 22,332 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. 132,051 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Kistler accumulated 3,112 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability owns 229,115 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.19 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.