Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Share Value Rose While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted by $680,000 Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Raised Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 1.07M shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

