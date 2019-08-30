Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position Has Raised by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Raised by $327,816 Its Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 517,457 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 11,238 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 9,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 243,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,424 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 843,229 shares. Sei Invs Commerce accumulated 0.06% or 545,884 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 456,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 255,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.11% or 646,860 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 554,896 were reported by Westpac Bk Corp. Pinebridge LP stated it has 820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 137,527 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.01% or 12,392 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 815,725 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 4.18M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,728 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

