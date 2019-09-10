Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position Has Raised by Long Pond Capital Lp; Innospec (IOSP) Share Price Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed by $353,995 Its Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.11. About 132,782 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11M, up from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 597,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $58.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.