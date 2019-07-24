Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holding Has Boosted by Long Pond Capital Lp; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed Position by $2.19 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 4.57 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11 million, up from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 505,887 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17M shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Netflix to expand in Hollywood – L.A. Biz” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Companies Strive to Simplify Food Safety Procedures – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 137,527 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). American International Grp accumulated 0% or 2,810 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 161,422 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 26,505 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 11,475 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 820 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Parametric Port Limited Com owns 82,797 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 38,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 262,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 63,866 shares. 843,229 are owned by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Phocas Corporation reported 51,667 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap LP reported 43,772 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.03% or 525 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.12% or 30,509 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 11,505 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Communications holds 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 8,528 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 107,358 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Middleton And Ma accumulated 30,687 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29.68M shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 36 shares. Menta Limited Company accumulated 3,400 shares. Sit Inv Assocs accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

