Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Park West Asset Management Trimmed Brinks Co (BCO) Stake by $5.77 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.15 million, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 769,861 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 71,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.00 million, down from 576,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 193,692 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 9,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 5,337 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.2% or 820,168 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 18,718 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.12% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 12,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 135,300 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Legal And General Public Lc reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Invesco owns 1.06M shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 500 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $57.16M for 18.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 186,615 shares to 971,662 shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 254,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75 million for 16.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 331,012 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Company holds 32,382 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 114,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 86,185 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 153,995 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 28,500 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 169,749 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,989 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 23,986 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 487,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eii Capital Mgmt reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 85,000 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $45.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 590,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).