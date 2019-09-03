Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Touches $10.50 Low on Sep, 3; Plantronics (PLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 101 funds started new and increased holdings, while 69 cut down and sold their stakes in Plantronics Inc. The funds in our database now have: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Plantronics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

The stock of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $9.66 target or 8.00% below today’s $10.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $957.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $76.60 million less. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 32,872 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 21.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $957.54 million. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 38.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.

Analysts await Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 26.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HUD’s profit will be $27.36 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Hudson Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.97M for 7.01 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

