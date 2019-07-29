Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Reaches $12.75 After 5.00% Down Move; Hood River Capital Management Increased By $13.00 Million Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Position

The stock of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 69,888 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 10.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 30/04/2018 – Hudson Group Announces Voting Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Hudson Group and FAO Schwarz Sign Exclusive Agreement to Open Toy and Candy Stores in Airports Across the United States; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms; 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 8.5% IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIODThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.18 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $12.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HUD worth $58.90M less.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 112.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 764,646 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 23.58%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.44M shares with $25.95 million value, up from 678,550 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $680.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 188,160 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $258,567 activity. Another trade for 68 shares valued at $2,040 was made by Peters Jeffrey Stuart on Wednesday, February 6. 1,770 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares with value of $53,100 were sold by Spitznagel Thomas. Another trade for 6,924 shares valued at $203,427 was sold by Fust Matthew K.

Among 6 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macrogenics had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $39 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 4.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 38,687 shares to 946,986 valued at $36.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 294,080 shares and now owns 834,245 shares. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.04% or 32,673 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Geode Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Massachusetts Co Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 239,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 37,300 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 104,771 shares. Bluemountain Lc holds 32,171 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 12,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 137,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0% or 20,835 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs Inc has 1.29M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 41.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.