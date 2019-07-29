Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Reaches $12.71 52-Week Low; Sunlands Online Education Group American Depositar (STG) Shorts Down By 0.13%

The stock of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.82 target or 7.00% below today’s $12.71 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.17B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $11.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $82.18 million less. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 82,641 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 10.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 14/03/2018 – Airport Retailer Hudson And FAO Schwarz To Open Toy And Candy Stores At U.S. Airports — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Sunlands Online Education Group American Depositar (NYSE:STG) had a decrease of 0.13% in short interest. STG’s SI was 2.03 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.13% from 2.03 million shares previously. With 22,600 avg volume, 90 days are for Sunlands Online Education Group American Depositar (NYSE:STG)’s short sellers to cover STG’s short positions. The SI to Sunlands Online Education Group American Depositar’s float is 19.3%. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is down 70.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.11% the S&P500. Some Historical STG News: 21/05/2018 SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP – QTRLY GROSS BILLINGS (NON-GAAP) WERE RMB929.2 MLN (US$148.1 MLN), REPRESENTING A 125.5% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Sunlands 1Q Rev $64.8M; 21/05/2018 – Sunlands 1Q Loss $39.1M; 21/05/2018 – Sunlands 1Q Loss/Shr $8.81; 21/05/2018 – Sunlands Sees 2Q Rev CNY460.0M-CNY480.0M

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $367.67 million. The firm offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management.

More notable recent Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Action Reminder – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Class Action – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred’s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Stockhouse” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sunlands Technology Group, Fred’s, Acer Therapeutics, and Diebold Nixdorf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LYFT, STG, BOX and ZUO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudson Ltd.: Patience Required – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Struggling With Its 6.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Ltd. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Counters Slower Growth With Improved Profits – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 41.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.

Analysts await Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HUD’s profit will be $21.24 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Hudson Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.50% EPS growth.