Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Reaches $11.76 Yearly Low; Weitz Investment Management Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position

The stock of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.29 target or 4.00% below today’s $11.76 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.09B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $11.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $43.44 million less. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 156,579 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 21.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/03/2018 – Airport Retailer Hudson And FAO Schwarz To Open Toy And Candy Stores At U.S. Airports — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 8.5% IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Hudson Group and FAO Schwarz Sign Exclusive Agreement to Open Toy and Candy Stores in Airports Across the United States

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 275,000 shares with $28.89 million value, down from 342,700 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.25B valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 4.06M shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co, Vermont-based fund reported 68 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 9.39M shares. Rampart Management Ltd Llc holds 21,742 shares. 9,946 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company. Amica Mutual Insur holds 26,578 shares. Srb Corp invested in 0.07% or 7,460 shares. Moreover, Shellback Capital LP has 1.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 95,000 shares. Chilton Invest Comm Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2,021 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 2,198 shares. Cognios invested in 0.86% or 23,282 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 40,370 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Perspecta Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 530,000 valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 227,000 shares and now owns 242,000 shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Futures Plummet as US-China Tensions Spike – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Struggling With Its 6.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson Ltd.: Patience Required – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Ltd. (HUD) CEO Roger Fordyce on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Automotive Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Is Ready To Grow Globally With Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 To 2028! – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 42.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.