Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Reaches $11.51 Low on Aug, 12; Piedmont Office Realty Trust Class A Common (PDM) Shorts Raised By 5.03%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common (NYSE:PDM) had an increase of 5.03% in short interest. PDM’s SI was 5.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.03% from 5.23M shares previously. With 756,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common (NYSE:PDM)’s short sellers to cover PDM’s short positions. The SI to Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A Common’s float is 4.44%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 57,462 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

The stock of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $10.59 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.51 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.06 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $85.04 million less. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 37,054 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 21.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 8.5% IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD; 14/03/2018 – Hudson Group and FAO Schwarz Sign Exclusive Agreement to Open Toy and Candy Stores in Airports Across the United States; 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 20.57 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl owns 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 762 shares. Foster Motley has invested 0.44% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 23,895 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Inc. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.09% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 6,368 were accumulated by Assetmark. The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 248,757 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Invesco Limited has 303,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 329,594 shares. 532,491 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp invested in 0% or 263 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.1% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 54,910 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 226 shares.

