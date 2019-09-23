Hudson Ltd. (HUD) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Comparing side by side

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Ltd. 14 0.59 N/A 0.30 42.60 Tractor Supply Company 103 1.35 N/A 4.38 24.84

Demonstrates Hudson Ltd. and Tractor Supply Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Tractor Supply Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hudson Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Hudson Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Tractor Supply Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Liquidity

Hudson Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Tractor Supply Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hudson Ltd. and Tractor Supply Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

Hudson Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.37% and an $19 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Tractor Supply Company is $118.4, which is potential 27.86% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hudson Ltd. is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Ltd. and Tractor Supply Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held 23.43% of Hudson Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year Hudson Ltd. has -25.48% weaker performance while Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats Hudson Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.