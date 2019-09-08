Hudson Ltd. (HUD) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Comparison side by side

Both Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Ltd. 14 0.52 N/A 0.30 42.60 iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.07 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hudson Ltd. and iMedia Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hudson Ltd. and iMedia Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6% iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1%

Liquidity

Hudson Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor iMedia Brands Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. iMedia Brands Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hudson Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hudson Ltd. and iMedia Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.67% and an $19 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hudson Ltd. and iMedia Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.2%. 23.43% are Hudson Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48% iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47%

For the past year Hudson Ltd. has -25.48% weaker performance while iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hudson Ltd. beats iMedia Brands Inc.