Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.55 N/A -1.27 0.00 Korn Ferry 45 1.12 N/A 1.82 21.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Korn Ferry’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Korn Ferry’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Hudson Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Korn Ferry.

Analyst Recommendations

Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Korn Ferry’s average price target is $58, while its potential upside is 51.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 91.4%. 4.2% are Hudson Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Korn Ferry shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Korn Ferry.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Hudson Global Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.