Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.45 N/A -1.27 0.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 80 0.70 N/A 5.86 14.93

Table 1 highlights Hudson Global Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Hudson Global Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Barrett Business Services Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Hudson Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance while Barrett Business Services Inc. has 52.84% stronger performance.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.