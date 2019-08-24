Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Comparison side by side

Since Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.49 N/A -1.27 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 25 0.18 N/A 0.39 71.91

Table 1 highlights Hudson Global Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hudson Global Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Kelly Services Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Kelly Services Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hudson Global Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kelly Services Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 26.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Global Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 80.4% respectively. About 4.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kelly Services Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance while Kelly Services Inc. has 35.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kelly Services Inc. beats Hudson Global Inc.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.