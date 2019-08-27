Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Comparing side by side

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) compete with each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.47 N/A -1.27 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 34 0.68 N/A 2.63 11.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hudson Global Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global Inc.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Hudson Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Global Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 36.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hudson Global Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 92.8%. Hudson Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc. was more bearish than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hudson Global Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.