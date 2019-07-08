Hudson Global (HSON) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Raised Stake by $144.93 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 854,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 854,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 37 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 15.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4945.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 796,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 812,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.92M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $172.76. About 943,184 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

More notable recent Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson Global Announces Sale of Legal eDiscovery Business to DTI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 10, 2014, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Global Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Completes Advance Partners Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Global, Inc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.04 million shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $663.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) or 707,100 shares. 54,935 are owned by Citadel Advisors Llc. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 15,816 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 101,412 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 16,137 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 84,400 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 123,795 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 2.34M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 27,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Northern Corporation holds 66,272 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). 374,611 were accumulated by Rbf Ltd Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 6 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 121,719 shares to 43,701 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 30,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,547 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Raytheon Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.