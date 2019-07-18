Hudson Global (HSON) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $516,453; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Share Price Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Holding by $6.71 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 1,761 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 15.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 96.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 66,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 68,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Prtn stated it has 854,765 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Blackrock reported 743,762 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Jbf Capital has 0.04% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 157,917 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 84,400 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 66,272 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 3.99M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cannell Lc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 2.34 million shares. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 54,935 shares. Rbf Capital Lc invested in 0.07% or 374,611 shares. 836,053 were reported by Vanguard. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 48,547 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Global Enhances its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson RPO identified as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Global, Inc (HSON) CEO Jeff Eberwein on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Saks Fifth Avenue shuttering downtown Manhattan outpost – New York Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Global Inc (HSON) Enters Overbought Territory – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” with publication date: September 06, 2013.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co Deposit Shs Pfd Shs Series W declares $0.393750 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M.