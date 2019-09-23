Hudson Executive Capital Lp just Purchased 143,200 shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT), be careful if you are short!; Etrade Capital Management Increased Conocophillips (COP) Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 13,869 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 62,173 shares with $3.79 million value, up from 48,304 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $66.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 5.25M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Ratings Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 32.93% above currents $60.18 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho upgraded the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Trust has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,174 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1.49 million shares. Mairs And Power Inc has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regal Investment Ltd Liability Co has 25,201 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 4,301 shares. Bancorporation reported 35,919 shares. 65,533 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited. 10,059 were accumulated by United Fire Group. Independent reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Plc invested in 0.05% or 249,959 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 171,278 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 11,501 shares to 21,490 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 41,418 shares and now owns 216,395 shares. Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was reduced too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 Hudson Executive Capital LP bought $6.93M worth of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 1.00M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold USA Technologies, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company holds 2,067 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 212,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 42,772 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,305 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.13% or 1.75M shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 48,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,081 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Cap Llc has invested 0.72% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 50,000 were reported by Columbia Pacific Limited. Franklin Inc invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Voya Invest Ltd Liability owns 23,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based S Squared Technologies Ltd Com has invested 2.23% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

The Usa Technologies Inc’s insider Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired – 143,200 shares of Usa Technologies Inc, based on the avg. market share price which is $4.5 for share. The acquired insider shares recently had a value of precisely $638,672 U.S. Dollars. Mr. Hudson Executive Capital Lp at the moment holds 8.34 million shares, accounting for 13.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $278.62 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

The stock decreased 9.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 4.63M shares traded or 443.10% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities