Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Brandywine Trust Company Increases Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 22,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, up from 69,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 27.00 million shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53 million, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 809,449 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has invested 5.91% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp owns 306,176 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co owns 16,273 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 41,227 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,332 shares. Franklin Resource reported 9,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 8,217 shares. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 274,778 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 258,894 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cibc Asset owns 29,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 21,399 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.15M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% or 12,197 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 795 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,533 shares. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,656 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.30 million shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik And Llc stated it has 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 375,145 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 15,713 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Brookstone reported 21,889 shares stake. American Tru Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Limited reported 3.21 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 1.82% or 168,286 shares.