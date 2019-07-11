Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Valuation Declined, Nea Management Company Upped Its Position by $2.19 Million

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 228,847 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 157,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,898 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 197,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 2.20M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 27/04/2018 – Increased Participation Is a Result of United Concluding a Private Preferred Shr Transaction With Hainan Airlines; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 11/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 5.54 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: United Airlines Holdings, Electronic Arts and Royal Caribbean Cruises – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air fares bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Futures pare gains after inflation data – Reuters” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United and American are quiet facing major Delta Air Lines challenge – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Consulta, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 5,635 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.04% or 711,489 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 8,958 shares. 19,904 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Llc. Lodge Hill Lc invested in 162,255 shares or 10.59% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,500 shares. Everence Cap Management accumulated 5,400 shares. Aperio Group, California-based fund reported 143,023 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership reported 40,051 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). J Goldman And Limited Partnership reported 77,272 shares. 182 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 190,140 shares to 226,649 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 43,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).