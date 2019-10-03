Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $5.33 Million; MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION NEW ORDIN (MNDJF) Shorts Down By 30.25%

MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION NEW ORDIN (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) had a decrease of 30.25% in short interest. MNDJF’s SI was 182,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 30.25% from 261,200 shares previously. With 262,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION NEW ORDIN (OTCMKTS:MNDJF)’s short sellers to cover MNDJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.0492 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8448. About 171 shares traded. Mandalay Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 55.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 26,797 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 21,252 shares with $4.24M value, down from 48,049 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $171.07. About 1.68M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Cbs Corp New (Call) stake by 25,500 shares to 149,300 valued at $7.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Strongbridge Biopharma Plc stake by 260,000 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 20.35% above currents $171.07 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 17.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

More recent Mandalay Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mandalay Resources: From Misfortune Grows Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Resource Sector Digest: Topping Dr. Evil? – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Likely Wrong About Jaguar Mining – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Mandalay Resources Corporation acquires, explores for, extracts, processes, and reclaims mineral properties in Australia, Chile, and Sweden. The company has market cap of $75.47 million. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares located in the state of Victoria, Australia; and Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine covering 29,495 hectares of exploitation concessions and 45 hectares of exploration concessions in the Cerro Bayo district, Chile.