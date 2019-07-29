Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $731,070 as Stock Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 16,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 129,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.14M shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares to 26,372 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 24,881 shares. Miles stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Limited Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 225,298 shares. 367,782 were reported by Regions Fincl. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.04% or 9,440 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,680 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 654 were accumulated by Horan Advsr Ltd Com. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 2,737 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com owns 151,871 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,625 shares. 170,311 are held by Affinity Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gru One Trading Lp holds 257,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Lc accumulated 110,657 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. 2,172 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.85 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.