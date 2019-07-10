Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $5.16 Million as Shares Declined; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Price Declined, Presima Has Upped by $1.63 Million Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 247,327 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 1.34M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,351 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication. Quantitative Investment Ltd reported 68,600 shares. Stanley invested 0.97% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 2.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 161,162 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 328,850 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prns Ltd Llc reported 225,627 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,602 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,870 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.16% or 140,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 48,308 shares stake. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Edgestream LP invested in 0.55% or 39,307 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 7,058 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 215,595 shares to 364,957 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 238,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08M for 15.34 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Principal Group Incorporated invested in 185,710 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 106,667 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 12,113 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Lasalle Invest Management Llc invested in 1.07 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. 149,300 are owned by Presima. New York-based Eii Mgmt has invested 0.87% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 75,249 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. World Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 6,554 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Millennium Mngmt invested in 386,647 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).