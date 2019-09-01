Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $3.23 Million; Viasat (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined While Mig Capital Trimmed Position by $35.82 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 249,432 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 82,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 753,992 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15 million, down from 836,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 500,230 shares to 936,825 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.42 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).