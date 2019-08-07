Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Position in Murphy Usa Com (MUSA) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 96,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 69,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 166,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 12.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc Com (MUSA) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 28,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The hedge fund held 489,546 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92 million, down from 517,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 113,053 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 31,465 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Inc holds 5,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). King Luther Corporation invested in 0.02% or 26,897 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co reported 154 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 15,358 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 5,732 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 40,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 26,483 shares. 9 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Moreover, James Inv has 0.05% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 8,545 shares. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 4,595 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 14,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,170 shares. Hilltop Holding, Texas-based fund reported 4,928 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Bankshares Inc West Va (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 278,123 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Inds Inc Com (NYSE:OXM) by 17,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,300 are owned by Cornerstone Inv Prtn Lc. First Financial In invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Corsair Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,308 shares. Wafra holds 562,980 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. 157,221 are held by Canandaigua National Bank Trust. Bankshares Of Stockton accumulated 18,708 shares. Shayne Communication invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Hldg Comm has 56,346 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 56,750 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,480 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 8,578 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd reported 0.78% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 21,282 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc accumulated 151,205 shares or 2.32% of the stock.