Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised Viacom New (VIAB) Position by $12.55 Million; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 448,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $100,380 worth of stock was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock or 90,942 shares. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.16% or 68.56M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 4,859 shares. Motco owns 4,227 shares. 12.15 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Numerixs Investment Inc has 49,132 shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 145,012 are held by Rockland Tru. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,983 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.2% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 76,184 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 397,020 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 5,334 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Bank Of America De invested in 0.04% or 5.16M shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 54,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 159,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,307 shares, and cut its stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN).